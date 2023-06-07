Krispy Kreme is looking for a Chief Doughnut Dreamer

Krispy Kreme is accepting applications for a new role with the company that has one duty: create a new doughnut flavor.

The role of Chief Doughnut Dreamer is open to doughnut fans nationwide now through June 18. If chosen, you’ll get a trip to visit Krispy Kreme’s Innovation Team at the company’s headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. There, you’ll help develop the new doughnut — and, as a bonus, you’ll receive free doughnuts for a year.

You can apply to be Krispy Kreme’s Chief Doughnut Dreamer by posting a video on Instagram or Twitter about your dream recipe and sharing why you love Krispy Kreme. Be sure to make your profile public and use the hashtags #ChiefDoughnutDreamer and #Contest.

Krispy Kreme

If you need some inspiration for your one-of-a-kind doughnut flavor, Krispy Kreme has a pretty extensive menu that ranges from classic glazed doughnuts to a limited-time collection of fan-favorite flavors from the last five years.

The “Fan Favs” collection includes four popular doughnuts that were on the menu between 2018-2022. The flavors — Banana Pudding, Strawberries and Kreme, Chocolate Kreme Pie and Key Lime Pie — are all filled with different flavored Kreme and have different toppings.

The Fan Favs collection is only on the menu until June 18, the day the Chief Doughnut Dreamer search ends, so you’ll want to grab them soon.

Krispy Kreme

It’s also not a bad idea to experiment with your dream flavor before submitting it to Krispy Kreme. You can make doughnuts at home pretty easily and since it’s in your own kitchen, use whatever flavors you’d like.

You’ll simply need to start with a basic recipe like these two-ingredient doughnuts from The Kitchn, then play around with the flavors. The recipe calls for prepared biscuit dough and oil for frying — and that’s it. You can choose to cut a hole in the biscuit to make a ring doughnut or leave the biscuit whole and fill it with creme, jelly or custard after frying. From there, the flavors are up to you!

Do you have what it takes to be Krispy Kreme’s Chief Doughnut Dreamer?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.