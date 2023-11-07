Lawsuit claims guns were common among New Mexico State basketball team

On the same day New Mexico State University's men's basketball season tipped off, a new lawsuit is claiming that guns were commonly brought into the locker room where teammates were sexually assaulted to keep them "humble."

According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit was filed by former athlete Kyle Feit and two unnamed people who were on the team. They claim firearms were common around players on and off campus, and were often brought into the locker room where players would sexually assault their teammates by forcing them to pull down their pants and expose their genitals.

The university, athletic director Mario Moccia, and several former players and coaches are all listed as defendants. All but Moccia have either left the school or were fired last season.

SEE MORE: New Mexico State Univ. fires head basketball coach amid hazing scandal

The suit also alleges that Feit recalls having guns pointed at him numerous times as he walked through campus. According to the university website, "no person of any age shall carry a firearm on university premises" unless they meet certain requirements, such as working as security personnel or being a member of the school's ROTC programs.

But the accusations are similar to those made in a separate lawsuit the university settled this year with two former players and a father, valued at $8 million.

The latest allegations come after another NMSU basketball player was involved in a shooting prior to a game against the University of New Mexico earlier this year. Mike Peake shot and killed a UNM student after police say he was ambushed in the middle of the night.

Police said Peake, who was suspended from the team, left their hotel in the middle of the night to meet a girl who knew about the plans to ambush the basketball player. Authorities determined Peake acted in self defense and he has not been charged with a crime.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com