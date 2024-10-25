Lebanon high schooler explains how FFA students are 'living to serve'

INDIANAPOLIS — The 97th National FFA Convention and Expo is well underway in downtown Indy.

This year, FFA is partnering with a national organization dedicated to helping underprivileged members of our community.

70,000 FFA student members from across the country are at the Indiana Convention Center this weekend.

One of them is Lauren Argotte, Lebanon FFA Chapter President.

Pence Media Group

“Agriculture keeps our world spinning. It’s the back bone of the country, without ag, we’d have nothing," Argotte said.

“Whether it’s going to conferences or competing in events, being involved is truly a way for members to find their spot.”

The high school senior wants to study agricultural communications and business at Purdue University next year.

“Service is a big part of my values. Being able to give back and being able to be in the president position and make these connections continuously finding an opportunity to serve others is something I enjoy doing," she said.

Lauren Argotte

"Living to serve” is the organization’s motto.

Chief Program Officer Christine White says FFA aims to help students make a positive impact in their communities.

One of the ways they’re doing that is through the National Days of Service.

“We have 27 locations throughout Indianapolis where students are able to serve. We have 3700 students that’ll be engaging in those opportunities," White said.

This year, FFA is partnering with Meals on Wheels, a nonprofit which addresses senior hunger and isolation.

Students will hand-make an estimated 4,000 potholders for Meals on Wheels volunteers.

“They are creating something that’s fun. They are having an opportunity that sometimes you don’t see the elderly, they are shut ins, they are individuals who are unable to out into the community. It gives them an opportunity to think about their service," she said.

Students are sewing the potholders in between other sessions.

White says many are happy to fill their free time with an act of kindness.

FFA has more than 9,000 chapters in rural, suburban, and urban areas of the country.

This weekend, students from all 50 states are represented — and Karen McGugin is one of the friendly faces greeting them.

“I do a little bit of everything," McGugin said.

The 10-year-volunteer has worked the information desk, guided tours and helped with service projects.

It's the kids that keep her coming back.

“I absolutely love it. The kids are just so nice and so polite. They make it so much fun," she said.

