The Thanksgiving morning event that’s quietly taking over America

Turkey trots are a popular way for novice and experienced runners to burn a few calories before sitting down at the Thanksgiving dinner table — and they’re growing in popularity.
According to RunSignup, more than 1.1 million people participated in a turkey trot last Thanksgiving at one of over 936 races across the United States. The number of people who registered through RunSignup has nearly quadrupled over the past eight years.
In 2023, 920,000 participants used RunSignup to sign up for a Thanksgiving Day race, though the actual number was higher because some races use other registration platforms.
While some turkey trots welcomed just a few dozen runners, RunSignup noted that 322 races on Thanksgiving last year had at least 1,000 participants, up from 249 the year before.
These races happen nationwide — all 50 states had at least one Thanksgiving Day event, with Florida leading the way at 56.
The vast majority of races (91.6%) offered a 5K (3.11 miles) distance. Fewer included one-mile, 10K and half marathon options.
Beyond fitness, turkey trots raise significant funds for charity. RunSignup said turkey trot registrations it managed in 2024 raised more than $3.6 million for various causes.
Expert tips for running a turkey trot
With so many runners hitting the starting line, these races can be a good introduction to running for beginners. If you’re signed up for a race, here are tips from Cleveland Clinic exercise physiologist Katie Lawton:
- Pick a manageable distance. Turkey trots range from one mile to a half marathon, but Lawton says a 5K is often best for beginners.
- Train ahead of time. Even with race day close, try to log a few miles beforehand.
- Run with a group. Invite friends or family to join for added fun.
- Wear comfortable shoes. Any athletic shoe works for a one-time 5K, but if you plan to keep training, invest in running or walking shoes. Specialty stores can help find the right fit.
- Dress for the weather. Layer clothing so you can remove pieces as you warm up.
- Hydrate. Drink water before and after the race, especially if you sweated or drank alcohol the night before.
- Pace yourself. Slower runners should start toward the back of the pack to give faster runners a clear path.
- Cool down and refuel. Keep moving after the race and eat a light snack, such as a banana or granola bar.