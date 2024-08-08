More death and illnesses in listeria outbreak linked to Boar's Head deli meat

Another person has died and nine more have fallen ill due to a listeria outbreak linked to Boar’s Head deli meat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A recall over listeria concerns was originally announced on July 26, and was expanded days later to include an additional 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.

The additional death and more reported illnesses bring the total number of deaths related to the recall to three, and the overall number of hospitalizations to 43.

The illnesses have been reported across 13 states. The three deaths were reported in Illinois, New Jersey and Virginia.

Boar’s Head first recalled its ready-to-eat liverwurst products produced between June 11 and July 17. The products are branded as “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst made in Virginia." They come in 3.5 pound loaves in plastic casing, or from packages sliced fresh at local delis. Sell-by dates range from July 25 to Aug. 30.

The expansion covers 71 additional products that were packaged between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024. Affected products have sell-by dates ranging from 29-JUL-2024 through 17-OCT-24. A full list of the affected products is available on the USDA's website.

“Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback data show that meats sliced at delis, including Boar’s Head brand liverwurst, are contaminated with Listeria and are making people sick,” said the CDC.

“Products sold at the deli, especially those sliced or prepared at the deli, can be contaminated with Listeria. Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands, and food. Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats,” said the CDC.

The CDC said people who are 65 or older, pregnant, or have a weakened immune system are especially at risk of falling ill from listeria.

People should throw out the recalled meats or contact stores about returns, said the CDC.

You should not eat any other deli meats sliced at deli counters unless they are “reheated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot,” the CDC said.

People should also clean their refrigerators and other surfaces that may have touched sliced deli meats.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of listeria illness — including fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures — should contact their health care provider right away.

