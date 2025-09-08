Salmonella outbreak linked to home delivery meals sickens over a dozen people

A Salmonella outbreak has been linked to home delivery meals made by Metabolic Meals, prompting health officials to warn customers to check their refrigerators and freezers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 16 people across 10 states have fallen ill from the contaminated meals, including seven who required hospitalization. No deaths have been reported.

The affected meals were delivered during the week of July 28 and include four specific products: Four Cheese Tortellini, Low Carb Chicken Teriyaki and Vegetables, Black Garlic and Ranch Chicken Tenders, and Sliced Top Sirloin with Roasted Peanut Sauce and Summer Vegetables.

Health officials are urging customers to throw out any of the affected meals they may still have in their possession.

Metabolic Meals is reaching out directly to customers who purchased the contaminated products to notify them of the outbreak.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever, according to the CDC. In some cases, symptoms may also include headache, nausea and vomiting.

Health officials said symptoms may start just hours after eating contaminated foods and typically last as long as 7 days. The young, the old and the immunocompromised are at risk of more severe symptoms, which may require hospitalization.

