Vitamix announces recall of blending containers, blades after causing lacerations

Vitamix has expanded a recall of blending containers and blade bases after dozens of laceration injuries were reported to the company, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday.

According to the CPSC, the recall now includes 569,000 Vitamix Ascent Series and Venturist Series blending containers and blade bases. The units were sold with certain Vitamix blenders, including the Venturist V1200, Ascent A2300, Ascent A2500, Ascent A3300, and Ascent A3500 models. The blending containers hold either 8 ounces or 20 ounces.

Previously, Vitamix had recalled 105,000 blending containers and blade bases.

The CPSC said that the containers can separate from the blade, which poses a laceration risk to users. The CPSC said Vitamix received 27 reports of lacerations, including 11 reports from before the 2018 recall.

The CPSC said that consumers, including those who participated in the previous recall, should immediately stop using the containers and bases. Consumers are encouraged to contact Vitamix for a repair kit consisting of a protective plastic shroud to attach over the blade base and additional instructional labels.

The units were sold at numerous locations, including Costco, Best Buy, Crate & Barrel, Macy's, Target, Williams Sonoma, Walmart, Amazon.com, QVC.com and Vitamix.com.

The CPSC posts updated recall notices on its website every Thursday. You can search through past CPSC recalls on its website. You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.

Related stories:

Skip the blender; today's brides and grooms want house down payments

Stellantis recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles to fix software glitch that disables rear camera