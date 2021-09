INDIANAPOLIS — A sweet tradition is back Thursday on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.

The Annual Christ Church Cathedral Strawberry Festival runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Organizers postponed the festival from June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The month may be different, but the homemade strawberry shortcake, strawberries, ice cream and whipped topping will be the same.