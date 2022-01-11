Beech Grove named one of the best cities for first-time homebuyers in 2022

BEECH GROVE — People looking to buy a home this year are in for a "whirlwind" of a year, according to Realtor.com. The real estate listing website says first-time homebuyers will especially have a tumultuous year of finding a home as the competition for affordable homes remains intense.

On Monday, Realtor.com released "The Best Markets for First-Time Homebuyers in 2022" and Beech Grove is listed among the top five.

The report took several factors into account, including job opportunities, commute times, the number of homes to choose from, housing affordability, a young population, and places to eat and drink. According to Realtor.com, it took a look at 1,112 cities with a population of more than 5,000.

"Known for a strong sense of community, Beech Grove is a city in its own right – literally – as the market is an 'excluded city' with a separate government and police department from the nearby Indianapolis metro area," Forbes' real estate journalist Brenda Richardson wrote in an article on Monday. "Home shoppers looking for a sense of nightlife will find plenty of restaurants in the Main Street downtown area, 24/7 bowling at Beech Grove Bowl and local craft breweries like Scarlet Grove. Beech Grove has good public schools and a K-8 private school for children."

Here is Realtor.com's complete list of the ten best markets for people looking to buy their first home: