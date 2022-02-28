Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

A 3D mural painted by Indianapolis-based artist Ashley Nora on the Stutz Building, located at 1060 N. Capitol Ave. It simultaneously honors eight Hoosier cultural leaders and the Indiana Avenue Cultural District. The mural depicts Vivica A. Fox, Mike Epps, Rob Dixon, Amos Brown, LaDeana Brown, Mariah Ivey, Deborah Asante, and Maxie. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Indy's own Ashley Nora painted a mural on a utility box outside of Gordon's Milkshake Bar, located at 865 Massachusetts Ave. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

This colorful mural is on the side of Cleo's Bodega and Cafe on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. In the mural different food items are depicted to reference Flanner Farms, which, according to its website, provides "healthy, affordable, culturally appropriate produce for the community through Cleo’s Bodega." WRTV is still waiting on a response from Cleo's Bodega for what artist painted this mural. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Another art piece on Cleo's Bodega and Cafe. The mural depicts the portraits of five cultural leaders. From left to right: Frances Malone, Frank W. Flanner, Booker T. Washington, Cleo Blackburn, and Albert Moore. WRTV is still waiting to hear back from Celo's Bodega on who created this mural. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

A mural of Mari Evans on Mass Ave, near the Murat Theater, is hard to miss. The 30-feet tall mural painted by Michael "Alkemi" Jordan is larger than life. Indianapolis was home to Evans, a prominent voice in the Black Arts Movement in the '60s and '70s. She was a poet, educator, and activist. WRTV Photo

At the Indianapolis International Airport, Indy artist Tasha Beckwith created a mural in honor of icon Madam C.J. Walker. The mural reaches 11 feet high and 75 feet wide. WRTV Photo

Artist Shawn Michael Warren painted a mural of Indianapolis icon and first Black American to win a world championship in any sport, Marshal "Major" Taylor on the side of Barnes & Thornburg LLP building, located at 11 S. Meridian St. WRTV Photo

At Frederick Douglass Park on the near northeast side of Indianapolis, a utility box depicts Douglass at the start of a trail right off of Andrew J. Brown and E. 25th St. The artist is unknown. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

A mural of Biz Markie graces a Fountain Square alley, known as "Graffiti Alley," behind Square Cat Vinyl, and around the corner from Bovaconti Coffee. The mural of the late rapper was created by artist Rae Parker. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

In the Graffiti Alley of Fountain Square, local muralist Kwazar Martin created an art piece of Jimi Hendrix. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Another mural by Kwazar Martin that's still in the works. Located at 1825 W. 18th St., the local muralist has depicted Issa Rae, Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z, and at last check, Ye has also been added. WRTV Photo

Hoosier artist Pamela Bliss painted this larger-than-life mural of Pacer great Reggie Miller in downtown Indianapolis. It's located at 127 E. Michigan St. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Another mural painted by Pamela Bliss depicts jazz legends. From left to right, there is David Young, Jimmy Coe, David Baker, JJ Johnson, Slide Hampton, Freddie Hubbard, Larry Ridley and Wes Montgomery. It is located at 322 N. Capitol Ave. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Prev 1 / Ad Next