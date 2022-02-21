10 Black Indianapolis influencers to follow on Instagram

INDIANAPOLIS — For Black History Month and beyond, WRTV shines a light on the achievements of Black Hoosiers from the past and present.

We want to highlight all of the hard work and talent around us, and that includes highly-acclaimed Black Instagrammers who live in Indianapolis.

These movers and the shakers have cultivated thousands of followers and fans sharing their lives as local photographers, bloggers, foodies, fashion stylists, designers, and more.

Here are some of Indianapolis' most notable Black social media influencers and digital creators to follow.

@wheresmikeg

If you're looking for the place to be or the latest restaurants for a bite to eat in Indianapolis, Michael Gillis, aka Mike G., is the man to follow.

The proud East Chicago native is a food, travel, wine, and lifestyle influencer who also owns his own clothing brand, "We Don’t Run From Adversity." On his Instagram, @wheremikeg, you'll typically learn about events he's promoting or attending, the best bites he's had that week, local businesses he's partnered with or what drink he's sipping on.

@martina.drea

If you're looking for your new favorite cocktail, Martina Jackson, aka @martina.drea, will likely have the recipe. The craft cocktail connoisseur often posts her recipes and where she's finding the best concoctions around Indy. The Indianapolis influencer is also the author of the cocktail book "After Hours."

Jackson is also a food photographer who is in the visual arts. Her Instagram grid serves a warming aesthetic and "a dash of luxury."

@cliff.canon

He's the New Yorker Lost in Indy — aka the man behind a Canon camera, @cliff.canon.

Cliff Duterville is a professional photographer specializing in love, fashion, lifestyle, and portraiture. He conceptualizes incredibly creative shoots in Indianapolis, and this shows in every photo he posts on his Instagram.

@travelingblackwidow

Charlotte Simpson, the woman behind The Traveling Black Widow, is a lifelong traveler who has been to seven continents and all 50 states. The travel influencer is more than the places she's been to and seen — it's the stories she shares and the inspiration each post of her travels exudes.

Although she's been traveling her whole life, Simpson's life as a travel influencer took off following the death of her husband. Through her Instagram @travelingblackwidow, Simpson shares her solo adventures with followers, how she's found happiness again, tips for other solo travelers, and positive affirmations.

@kiarralooks

If you're wondering how to style that dress, a t-shirt, or photoshoot, look no further than personal stylist Kiarra Logan of Kiarra Looks.

The stylist and social media manager posts her latest fashion finds and designs. Her followers also get to see photoshoots she has styled or conceptualized around Indy. If not to follow her for fashion and design, Logan also posts quirky memes and catchy captions on Instagram.

@nadia_media

The modest and elegantly dressed Nadia Issa is a motivational speaker seeking to empower and bring entrepreneurial women together — all while looking good.

A typical post on Issa's Instagram grid is of her outfits partnered with a self-loving and inspirational message.

@eclectickurves

We love to see the love on Sierra Holmes' Instagram page, @eclectickurves.

The social media influencer and digital creator focuses on family and fashion. A typical post on Holmes' grid is either what she's wearing or what she and her family are up to around central Indiana.

@jay_goldz

I don't think there's a face in Indianapolis professional photographer Jay Goldz hasn't captured a portrait of, to be frank. From business owners to Helen Wells Agency models and even IU Health doctors, Mr. Goldz has a knack for bringing out the creativity for just about any headshot. He's also a lifestyle photographer and retoucher.

On Goldz's Instagram, you'll find photos from his photoshoots, pranks he makes on his followers, plus different brands he's working with for promotion.

@tshlene_fields

Tshlene Fields is a life and goal coach posting religious inspiration.

On the influencer's Instagram, you'll find moments from church, content creation information, and inspiring words of affirmation.

@faridas_media

Farida Issa posts colorful outfit inspiration, motivation, and her work to help Niger.

She and her sister (mentioned above) are often an influencing pair who've partnered with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and several international clothing brands.

