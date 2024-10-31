Carmel Christkindlmarkt announces 2024 scholarship winners

CARMEL - The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has announced the winners of its 2024 Christkind Scholarship Program.

"We are thrilled to have such talented and passionate individuals as our 2024 Christkinds," said Maria Adele Rosenfeld, President and CEO of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. "This scholarship program allows us to continue the tradition of the Christkind and share the rich cultural heritage of Germany with our community."

First-Place Winner: Hannah Cooper, Ivy Tech Bloomington, Class of 2021



Scholarship Award: $1,000

Connection to German Culture: Cooper's family has strong ties to Indianapolis' German culture through their involvement in the Liederkranz at the German-American Klub.

Second-Place Winner: Amelia Myers, Carmel High School, Class of 2027

Scholarship Award: $500

Connection to German Culture: Myers lived in Germany for 5 years and is fluent in German. Her mother is German-born and raised.

Third-Place Winner: Sadie Rexroth, Carmel High School, Class of 2026

Scholarship Award: $250

Connection to German Culture: Rexroth has German ancestry and has studied German for three years.

The Christkind is a beloved figure in German Christmas traditions, often associated with delivering presents and Christmas trees. The Carmel Christkindlmarkt Christkind will embody this spirit, spreading joy and sharing the magic of the season with visitors.

The Christkind scholarship program is now in its seventh year.

