Future Presidents of America camp focuses on developing the leaders of our future

INDIANAPOLIS — Through the legacy of Indiana's only President of the United States, 40 students are learning leadership skills and developing confidence for their own future.

"There's only been 46 presidents, so to think one lived here is insane," Logan McCleese said.

At the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in downtown Indianapolis, McCleese, who loves staying up to date with the news and politics, took part in the Future Presidents of America summer camp.

"One thing that I took moving forward is perseverance. All of these amazing successful people, what they've gone through and what they've overcame, is very very impressive. Not giving up, and believing in yourself, that self motivation and perseverance is something I think is very very impressive," he said.

Before the pandemic, around 30,000 people visited the site each year including 17,000 school children. Education is essential at the home of America's Hoosier president. Charles Hyde, President and CEO of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site said they hope to spark curiosity in those that visit, especially youth.

"I think there's a lot of anxiety about whether we're doing enough to prepare the next generation to be leaders of this country and I think it's important that we as an organization and we as a community invest of ourselves in our young leaders," Hyde said.

Hyde believes there is something exceptional about each one of the 46 presidents and a reason why we should pay attention to their stories.

"Seek to learn from them, that's what we really hope to do through the museum, through the experience here, is learning from the story of an American president of a Hoosier and what his contributions were to this country what that greater legacy is that he has to share," Hyde said.

The Future Presidents of America summer camp puts a focus on good citizenship and leadership skills, using lessons from the past to help young people lead our country into the future.