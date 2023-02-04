Goodwill's Excel Center, a high school for adults, seeing success with over 8,000 Hoosier graduates

INDIANAPOLIS — When you shop or donate at Goodwill locations across Southern and Central Indiana, your money directly impacts Hoosiers.

Some of that money goes to The Excel Center, a high school for adults.

"Every single morning they treat you like, hey you can do this," Rizan Hajii Mohamed said.

After moving to the U.S. for a better future, Mohamed wanted to continue his education. Searching on google from California, he found The Excel Center and moved to the Hoosier state.

"It's game changing, it's life changing," Mohamed said. "They are my second family, because no one would do something like this for others, except families."

Since opening in 2010, the Excel Center has had more than 8,000 Hoosiers graduate with an Indiana Core 40 Diploma from its 15 Central and Southern Indiana locations.

More than 7,600 of those grads left The Excel Center with industry recognized certifications.

"For me, personally, it is my life purpose," Tiffany Jewell said.

Jewell is a college and career readiness specialist for The Excel Center.

Since many of the students that attend The Excel Center have jobs and families to take care of, there is a big focus on removing barriers for students.

"Barriers such as transportation, we offer bus passes. Barriers such as childcare," Jewell said.

The Excel Center also offers flexibility for students who may not be able to attend a full day of classes. There are also 5 terms per year that last 8 weeks.

"I give them 100% credit. They did a great job," Mohamed said. "They changed my life. Now, I'm going to school ... to be a dentist."