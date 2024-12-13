Horizon House's RISE employment program expanding to help more Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — Horizon House helps Hoosiers experiencing homelessness achieve stability, and securing steady employment is critical.

Charles Rivers wears the Indiana Department of Transportation logo with pride.

He's celebrating one year with the agency as a highway technician.

"We salt, we plow the snow and the interstates," Rivers said. "It's always changing, very fast-paced, very physical. I like that. I like working outdoors."

Through Horizon House's RISE employment program, Rivers created a resume and applied for the INDOT job.

"I had been incarcerated for a period of time, and when I got out, I had absolutely nothing after 15 years. I just needed a stepping stone," Rivers said. "Dawn Moore was instrumental in helping me. I didn't even have an application that was successful enough to submit."

Dawn Moore works hard to help everyone who needs assistance through the RISE program. For many years, she has been the only employment coordinator at Horizon House.

"We get more people each day than I can see, and that's heartbreaking to me. They get up, they come here, they want services and I want to be able to give them something when they come. I don't want them just to come and then sit around and not be seen," Moore said

But now, that's changing. Horizon House is one of Bank of America's 2024 Neighborhood Builders.

Thanks to a $200,000 grant, Horizon House hired a second employment coordinator.

"So this just allows a huge opportunity for us," Moore said.

"We're anticipating that we could see 80% to 120% more jobs over this year just by having the second person in here," Teresa Wessel, CEO of Horizon House, said.

Through October of this year, the RISE Lab helped 121 people get jobs with a median pay of $15 an hour. Last year, they helped 180 people.

"We want to have 8,000 successes, just like Charles, because he's amazing," Wessel said.

"It's overwhelming. It's just a sense of maybe life has come full circle. You know, get a second chance, go back out, make the best of it, and give praises to God," Rivers said.

The Bank of America Neighborhood Builders grant will also pay for training for two leaders, which Wessel says isn't common for leaders in non-profits to receive.

Horizon House always needs volunteers to help with resumes and interviewing skills.

They are also looking for employers along the IndyGo bus line who want to partner with the RISE program, especially those second-chance employers.