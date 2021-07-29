“I just felt like I should do this.” 90-year-old walking for St. Jude visits Indiana

NOBLESVILLE — A 90-year-old Illinois man is on a mission to raise money for St. Jude- one step at a time.

Dean Troutman is on the “Troutman Trek” - walking across 16 states, including Indiana. He stopped in Noblesville Thursday.

“I’m doing this because there’s a million things I can’t do, but I can still walk,” Troutman said. “I just felt like I should do this.”

On a previous Trek, Troutman walked from his hometown of Princeville, Illinois to St. Jude in Memphis, Tennessee.

“I saw the kids, I saw their work that the doctors are doing trying to come up with a cure, and right then I said if I ever do another walk, it’ll be for St. Jude,” Troutman said.

Troutman says he walks about 10-15 miles per day by himself and expects the whole journey to take about a year.

As he travels, a photo of his late wife, Dorothy (Peggy) travels with him.

“She helps keep me going,” Troutman said.

Troutman says every town he has traveled through has been “just great” and called the people he’s met along the way the best.

You can follow Troutman's journey or make a donation online or on Facebook.

