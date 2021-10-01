Watch
Local businesses commit to community impact at newly launched coworking space

Nicole Griffin reports on how The Nexus Impact Center is making a difference in the community.
Posted at 7:31 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 19:31:21-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Fueling an environment dedicated to social impact. It's the mission behind a coworking space on Indy's northwest side that launched during the pandemic.

Each business located at the Nexus Impact Center is required to embed community impact into their business models.

WRTV's Nicole Griffin reports from inside the center, sharing stories from those working in that space about why they choose to be there and the difference they hope to make in the Indianapolis community.

