Local mom opens Bien Mexicana in Cicero: "This space means a lot to me"

CICERO — Bien Mexicana is now open in Cicero. It's a dream years in the making for co-owner Angela Garcia.

"This space means a lot to me and for the customers that can come in and dine here now. I can get to know them better, rather than just coming up to food truck and take everything to go," Garcia said.

WRTV's Nicole Griffin first covered Angela's story in 2021.

During the pandemic, Garcia was out of work. She posted on Facebook asking if her neighbors wanted to buy the food she was cooking. She says the support was overwhelming.

"It kind of blew up and people were lining down the street," Garcia said. "So I bought the food truck and took that out and it was very successful and led us here."

The location on S. Peru Street is special for Angela since she raised her kids in Cicero. Her business partner Brett Morrow was also raised in Cicero.

"I believe in the community and I believe in this amazing little town," Morrow said. "If you look at the last 10 years, what this town has become, and what this town is going to be. I'm just glad that I can be a part of that and helped that positive growth."

Bien Mexicana is open Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.