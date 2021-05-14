Mural created by Brooks School Park students in Fishers focuses on Global Goals

FISHERS — A lesson inside a Fishers elementary classroom is now on full display for the entire community to see.

"I think it's important for them to know they can make a difference in this world even though they are nine and 10 years old," fourth-grade teacher Angie Hampton said.

Hampton works at Harrison Parkway Elementary School. She says her class became passionate about the global goals after reading a book called A Long Walk to Water.

"The kids started doing some research about clean water and life on land and life in the water and they wanted to make a difference," Hampton said.

The students were divided into groups to learn about the 17 global goals that the world hopes to accomplish by the year 2030.

"There's clean water and sanitization, there's peace and gender equality and racially equality," fourth-grader Audrey Wolf said,

"I focused on peace," fourth-grader Naomi Carlson said. "There's many people who have demonstrated peace in our world and peace is very important to our world because the world needs to be safe for people to go outside and do things."

According to the website GlobalGoals.org, in 2015, world leaders agreed to 17 Global Goals officially known as the Sustainable Development Goals. The goals focus on ending poverty, fighting inequality and addressing the urgency of climate change.

The website says it's now up to all of us, government, businesses, civil society, and the general public to build a better future for everyone.

After the students completed their research, they created artwork to display the goals and started working with local high school students and the Fishers Parks Department.

Now, a mural with their work is located at Brooks School Park in Fishers. The students hope the mural encourages the community to learn about the goals and take action.

"I hope they learn that global goals even though they may seem like just a drawing or word there are actually in all of us they can be demonstrated anywhere. And I hope they realize about her important they are," Carlson said.

As part of their project, the students also created a website so anyone who sees the mural can log on to learn more.