Ransburg YMCA serves a need on the East side providing a safe place for families

INDIANAPOLIS — An anchor of the east side of Indianapolis, the Ransburg YMCA has been serving families for more than 60 years.

Leaders say its a safe place for children and teens to grow and learn, providing an alternative to the streets.

"We come pretty much every day," Dominique Inskeep said. "I'd rather be here than at home on iPads and stuff."

The Ransburg YMCA is like a second home to Inskeep and her family. Her daughter attends pre-school and all 3 of her children take part in activities.

"I play soccer and I play basketball and I'm about to play football," Dominique's son said.

Inskeep says having a safe place in her community to keep her kids active is important.

"It means a lot it's the only place like it around the corner," she said. "To be completely transparent I grew up overweight. I really worry because it runs in my family and it could've added to the lifespan of some of the people who passed away in my family, if they were active. Ever since I decided to have kids it was important to me to keep them active."

The cost of keeping her kids active at the YMCA adds up. Rates vary, but a yearlong membership for a two household home with kids under 19-years-old at the Ransburg Y costs more than $800, according to their website.

However, based on her income, Inskeep receives a scholarship to help cover some of the costs.

Executive Director Nancy Short says this is not a unique situation and more than 40% of Ransburg members receive financial help.

"The need is great here, we raise money, our volunteers, our staff, our members gift because they want others to have a YMCA experience," Short said.

Now they will be able to provide assistance to even more East side families.

Recently, WalkerHughes Insurance awarded the Ransburg YMCA a $10,000 donation from the Make More Happen Awards, an initiative through Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance.

"That money goes straight into our members and opening the door to the Y," Short said. "Really giving accessibility to those who maybe can't afford to come to the Y."

Short says the Ransburg YMCA is a safe place for families who live in the area. Their tag line is: You can belong anywhere, but at Ransburg you're family.

It's a family Inskeep and her kids are happy to be a part of.

"I wish I would've had something like it when I was younger," Inskeep said. "Not being able to go to a place like this is because my parents didn't have the time or finances to squeeze it in the budget, I'm really grateful."

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis provides financial assistance to children, teens, adults and families who cannot afford the full cost of a Y membership.

Rates are based on total household income. The sliding fee scale is made possible through donor contributions. It starts for households with total income less than $55,000 a year.

The goal is to make the open and accessible to all. For more information visit member services at a YMCA location near you.