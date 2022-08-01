Watch Now
LifestyleCommunity

Remembering Officer Noah Shahnavaz: Elwood community comes together to honor fallen officer

A collection of photos displaying the Elwood community honoring the fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

officer's car.png A memorial on Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz's patrol car was created.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall note and flowers.png A letter and flowers were left at the memorial for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall memorial officer.png A person pays tribute to Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall memorial sign.png A sign left at the memorial for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall officer car.png A close-up of the memorial created on Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz's patrol car.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall memorial bear.png A bear and flowers were left for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall officer letter.png A note left by a child on Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz's patrol car.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall memorial flowers.png Flowers were left at the memorial for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall memorial.png People gather at the memorial created for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall kid at memorial.png Nine-year-old Ethan shows his support for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz with a letter.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall blue fountain.png A fountain was dyed blue in Elwood in honor of Officer Noah Shahnavaz.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall

Remembering Officer Noah Shahnavaz: Elwood community comes together to honor fallen officer

close-gallery
  • officer's car.png
  • note and flowers.png
  • memorial officer.png
  • memorial sign.png
  • officer car.png
  • memorial bear.png
  • officer letter.png
  • memorial flowers.png
  • memorial.png
  • kid at memorial.png
  • blue fountain.png

Share

A memorial on Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz's patrol car was created.WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall
A letter and flowers were left at the memorial for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall
A person pays tribute to Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall
A sign left at the memorial for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall
A close-up of the memorial created on Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz's patrol car.WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall
A bear and flowers were left for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall
A note left by a child on Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz's patrol car.WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall
Flowers were left at the memorial for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall
People gather at the memorial created for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall
Nine-year-old Ethan shows his support for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz with a letter.WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall
A fountain was dyed blue in Elwood in honor of Officer Noah Shahnavaz.WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next