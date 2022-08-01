Remembering Officer Noah Shahnavaz: Elwood community comes together to honor fallen officer
A collection of photos displaying the Elwood community honoring the fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.
A memorial on Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz's patrol car was created.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall A letter and flowers were left at the memorial for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall A person pays tribute to Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall A sign left at the memorial for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall A close-up of the memorial created on Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz's patrol car.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall A bear and flowers were left for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall A note left by a child on Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz's patrol car.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall Flowers were left at the memorial for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall People gather at the memorial created for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall Nine-year-old Ethan shows his support for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz with a letter.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall A fountain was dyed blue in Elwood in honor of Officer Noah Shahnavaz.Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall