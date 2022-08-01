A collection of photos displaying the Elwood community honoring the fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Remembering Officer Noah Shahnavaz: Elwood community comes together to honor fallen officer

A memorial on Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz's patrol car was created.

Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall

A letter and flowers were left at the memorial for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall

A person pays tribute to Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall

A sign left at the memorial for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall

A close-up of the memorial created on Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz's patrol car.

Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall

A bear and flowers were left for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall

A note left by a child on Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz's patrol car.

Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall

Flowers were left at the memorial for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall

People gather at the memorial created for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall

Nine-year-old Ethan shows his support for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz with a letter.

Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall

A fountain was dyed blue in Elwood in honor of Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Photo by: WRTV Photo / Kaitlyn Kendall