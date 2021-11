INDIANAPOLIS — The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis is seeking donations from the community to benefit low-income families in the annual YMCA Holiday Toy Drive.

The event, which takes place Saturday, Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, will provide toys to approximately 3,000 children in need.

Monetary donations can be made online, and toy donations are accepted through Dec. 9 at all YMCA of Greater Indianapolis locations.