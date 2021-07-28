Contour Airlines providing three new nonstop flights from Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Three new daily nonstop flights from Indianapolis can be booked starting this fall with Contour Airlines, the Indianapolis International Airport announced on Wednesday.

Contour Airlines is offering direct flights from Indianapolis to three brand new destinations, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee.

“Hoosiers have been telling us for years they would like nonstop flight options to what are traditionally regional drive markets,” Marsha Stone, senior director of commercial enterprise. “Nashville, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee are all popular regional leisure destinations – and growing business locations as well. Contour is helping us make that long-awaited hope a reality for Indy travelers.”

Contour first announced it would be coming to Indianapolis in February 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic quickly overshadowed its advancement.

“We knew we would be here again one day,” Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, stated in a release. “We have continued to remain engaged with Contour, ready to move forward when the time was right. With air travel up significantly, and the nation showing signs of moving toward recovery, now is the time.”

Contour will launch its daily direct flights to Nashville, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee on October 12.

The flight will be on Contour's 30-seat ERJ-135/145 aircraft, according to IND. Contour has free seat selection, 36-inch legroom in every row, and no middle seats.

To help with Contour's new operations, the airline is seeking to fill more than 20 new jobs. Those interested in applying can do so online.