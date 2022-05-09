Raising Cane's to open in Muncie in 2023

MUNCIE — Fast-food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is opening another Indiana restaurant come late 2023 in Muncie.

According to Raising Cane's, an exact location in the Delaware County city has yet to be determined, as its currently scouting for a place that meets its "development criteria."

The Lousiana-based company tells WRTV they hope to announce the Muncie Raising Cane's location soon.

Raising Cane's submitted the following statement to WRTV:

"Raising Cane’s is excited to bring its ONE LOVE – quality chicken fingers – to Muncie. We are still in the early planning stages and are actively pursuing locations that meet our development criteria. We hope to make an announcement soon on the location as we target an opening in the second half of 2023."

The popular fried chicken spot has hundreds of locations in over 30 states.

Indiana's first Raising Cane's restaurant opened in Mishawaka in 2020. The second opened in 2021 in West Lafayette.

