Skyline Chili to serve 'Green Ways' with green spaghetti for St. Patrick's Day

CINCINNATI — What's the best thing to go with green beer on St. Patrick's Day? Obviously, green spaghetti.

Skyline Chili is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with its "Green Way" tradition Sunday, March 17. Skyline is offering the colorful noodles for the 13th consecutive year.

Customers will be able to order 3-ways, 4-ways and 5-ways with "shamrock green spaghetti."

The chili restaurant, which was founded 75 years ago, said its serving the festive noodles because "the Cincinnati staple has been dedicated to bringing friends and families together for an experience like no other."

Green Ways will be available at all Skyline locations in the Tri-State area for both dine-in and carryout. You can click here to check the hours of each Skyline location.

Other than Skyline, multiple Tri-State restaurants and bars, especially Irish pubs, are gearing up for St. Patrick's Day. Multiple Irish pubs are having festivals, such as Hap's and Molly's Malone's, while many others are holding specials on green beer, Guinness, Jameson and more.