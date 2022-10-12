Get your spook on! Must visit haunted houses in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — It's spooky season, and that means it is time to test your bravery as you come face to face with ghosts, ghouls, monsters and more as you make your way through a haunted house.

Otis Jones WRTV Photo

From tame and family friendly thrills, to full blown terrifying haunts, there is a haunted house experience for everyone in Indy this Halloween season.

Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction

Kokomo

This haunted house has two attractions to experience. Tickets are $15 per person, and

Edge of Insanity is open every Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight through Oct. 29

All proceeds of this haunt go to local charities as they have in years past.

Evil on Erie

Lafayette

This haunted location in Lafayette has two levels of haunted rooms.

It is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight through Oct. 29.

General Admission tickets are $25, and fast pass tickets are $30. Tickets can be bought online or at the gate.

Fright Manor

Indianapolis

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Fright Manor offers three terrifying attractions, including The Undead, Scream at South Hollow, and Slice and Dice.

General admission tickets are $25, tickets with a speed pass are $35, and a 2022 season pass is $65.

Game Night Fright

Indianapolis

Game Night Fright is the theme for this year's haunted house at the Children's Museum.

The haunted house runs from Oct. 12 through Oct. 30

Tickets are $9 for non-members, and $8 for members.

Two different versions of this haunted house are offered, the AES Indiana Light's On Hours, which is less scary, and AAA's Frightening Hours for those looking for a more intense scare.

Hanna Haunted Acres

Indianapolis

If you're looking for variety, Hanna Haunted Acres has something in store to scary everyone. This location has six different haunted attractions, all with different themes, including Hanna Haunted Hayride, Acres Manor Haunted Mansion, Descension, Freakshow, The Horror Fields, and Cannibal Chaos.

There are a variety of different ticket options available with varying prices.

As detailed on their website, this haunted attraction is not recommended for children under 12.

Haunted Angelus

Indianapolis

The Haunted Angelus has one main attraction. This haunt will be open on select days in October.

General admission tickets are $20, fast pass tickets are $35, and unlimited fast pass tickets are $40.

There will also be a family trick-or-treat event on Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $3 for kids 10 and under, and $10 for everyone 11 and up.

Indy Scream Park

Anderson

This haunt well known haunt has been a staple in the Indy area year after year. Indy Scream Park features six attractions: Zombie Paintball Assault, Kilgore's 3D Circus, Nightmare Factory Blackout, Zombieland Unchained, Back Woods, and Mutation.

There is also the Monster Midway food court, and Bonzo’s Beer Garden at the location.

You'll have the chance to experience all of the scares at Indy Scream Park until Nov. 5. Ticket prices vary by selection and date but are cheaper if bought online.

Necropolis Underground Haunted Attraction

Indianapolis

This location has four haunted attractions including, Nightmare House, Cemetery of the Damned, Dead and Breakfast, and The Bunker.

New this season is the festival area that has Midway Games, axe throwing, escape games, and a tarot booth.

A variety of ticket options are offered, and prices vary.

Nightmare on Edgewood

Indianapolis

Nightmare on Edgewood features three haunted attractions in the same location, including Containment, Charlie's Revenge, and Conley Farm.

There will also be a "lights on" trick or treat event for kids on Oct. 23, as well as a special haunt that features classic horror villains on Nov. 4 and 5.

General admission tickets are $30, however other ticketing options such as fast passes are available.

The Thirteenth Hour

Indianapolis

Self-proclaimed as "Indiana's Ultimate Haunted House", this haunt features four themed attractions, including Cartocker Expeditions, Widows Walk Cemetery, The Cathedral of Souls, and Mine No. 13.

The Thirteenth Hour is open on select days in October, and ticket options and prices vary.