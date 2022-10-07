Watch Now
Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana

Posted at 4:08 PM, Oct 07, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out.

Trick-or-treat times in your area

That means that the spookiest night of the year is just around the corner. That's right Halloween time is here.

With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to find out what time trick-or-treating takes place in your area this year.

Unless noted, all times are on Halloween, Monday October 31.

NOTE: This list will be updated as more cities confirm official trick-or-treat times for 2022.

Bartholomew County:

  • Columbus: 5:30-8 p.m.

Blackford County:

  • Hartford City: 4-8 p.m.

Boone County

  • Zionsville: 6-8 p.m.

Delaware County

  • Muncie: 5-8 p.m.
  • Yorktown: 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton County

  • Cicero: 6-8 p.m.
  • Fishers: 6-8 p.m.

Hancock County

  • Cumberland: 5-8 p.m.
  • McCordsville: 5-8 p.m.

Hendricks County

  • Avon: 6-9 p.m.
  • Brownsburg: 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Danville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Pittsboro: 6-8 p.m.
  • Plainfield: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Howard County

  • Kokomo: 5-8 p.m.

Johnson County

  • Franklin: 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Greenwood: 6-8:30 p.m.
  • New Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Trafalgar: 6-8:30 p.m.

Marion County

  • Lawrence: 6-8 p.m.

Monroe County

  • Bloomington: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Morgan County

  • Richmond: Saturday Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.
  • Centerville: 5-8 p.m.
  • Fountain City: 5-8 p.m.
