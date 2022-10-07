Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out.

That means that the spookiest night of the year is just around the corner. That's right Halloween time is here.

With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to find out what time trick-or-treating takes place in your area this year.

Unless noted, all times are on Halloween, Monday October 31.

NOTE: This list will be updated as more cities confirm official trick-or-treat times for 2022.

Bartholomew County:



Columbus: 5:30-8 p.m.

Blackford County:



Hartford City: 4-8 p.m.

Boone County



Zionsville: 6-8 p.m.

Delaware County



Muncie: 5-8 p.m.

Yorktown: 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton County



Cicero: 6-8 p.m.

Fishers: 6-8 p.m.

Hancock County



Cumberland: 5-8 p.m.

McCordsville: 5-8 p.m.

Hendricks County



Avon: 6-9 p.m.

Brownsburg: 6-8:30 p.m.

Danville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Pittsboro: 6-8 p.m.

Plainfield: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Howard County



Kokomo: 5-8 p.m.

Johnson County



Franklin: 6-8:30 p.m.

Greenwood: 6-8:30 p.m.

New Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.

Trafalgar: 6-8:30 p.m.

Marion County



Lawrence: 6-8 p.m.

Monroe County



Bloomington: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Morgan County

