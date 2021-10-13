Indy Breast Imaging Radiologist: 'Mammogram appointments increasing, but slowly'

INDIANAPOLIS — Early detection is key. Studies show mammograms during the early months of the pandemic fell drastically and one Indianapolis radiology center said those numbers are recovering, but slowly.

Dr. Alan Engel with Northwest Radiology said the number of mammograms on his schedule increased since March 2020, but his office is still 16% behind pre-COVID numbers. He said putting it off even six months can allow cancer to grow.

It's recommended women start undergoing yearly mammograms at age 40.

“Women are the foundation of the family," Engel said. "The saying is, 'When mom and the wife are happy, the family is happy.' I’d encourage women to take care of themselves because they are the mom, they are the wife, they are the sister, they’re the daughter, they’re the foundation of the family. By taking care of themselves and undergoing screening exams, it means so much to preserving their well-being and health in the future."

Those with a family history of breast cancer are asked to start mammograms 10 years prior to the age of when their first-degree relative was diagnosed.