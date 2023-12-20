Marion County hospitals adding temporary visitor restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS — As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, hospitals in Marion County are implementing temporary restrictions for visitors.

According to the Marion County Public Health Department restrictions include:



No visitors with symptoms of illness such as sudden onset of fever, cough, headache, muscle and joint pain, sore throat, and runny nose.

No visitors under the age of 18.

Visitors should check with a hospital’s website or call the facility in advance to learn more about its specific restrictions, any exceptions, and when visitor restrictions will begin at that hospital. Special arrangements can be made with each facility to allow additional visitors or younger visitors based on circumstances, such as end of life.

Vaccines are currently available for flu, COVID-19 and RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus).

“Getting vaccinated for flu helps protect everyone, but especially the very young and those over age 65,” said Dr. Virginia Caine. “Vaccines for RSV and COVID-19 are also very important. RSV vaccine is recommended for pregnant women and for adults ages 60 and older. Like the flu vaccine, updated COVID-19 vaccine is available and recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older.”