1979: Hospital launches televised game show for patients

INDIANAPOLIS — A little ingenuity went a long way toward making hospital stays at St. Vincent a little more bearable 45 years ago. In fact, the hospital was home to central Indiana’s only live, interactive game show: Big Bingo.

The game was adapted to allow patients to play from their room. Each player was given a bingo card and upon striking bingo, the winning patient would dial the phone number on the TV screen and a volunteer would run to the room to verify the bingo victory.

“It’s making the patient feel a little more at ease because they really don’t have too much to do up there,” said one employee. “We’re trying to bring a little something into their life. Something a little bit better than staring at the walls.”

The host of Big Bingo, George Stark, ensured the game was lively.

“We’re up to 135 people which pleases me,” Stark said. “We go in the volunteer room and a week ago we were struggling for about 90-100. The cheers and excitement were like the Notre Dame locker room after they beat somebody.”

Big Bingo winners could choose from a variety of prizes from the St. Vincent gift shop.

When WRTV reporter Ron Tank visited the Big Bingo studio in February 1979, prizes up for grabs included an 8x10" picture of Pope John Paul II that was suitable for framing, a hairbrush, and a decorative plate.