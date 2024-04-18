Watch Now
1979: Kids learn importance of saving through ‘AFNB Squirrels Club’

WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd profiled the “Squirrels Club” from American Fletcher National Bank in April 1979.
Posted at 5:29 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 05:29:13-04

INDIANAPOLIS — While a bipartisan resolution to improve financial literacy is currently working its way through congress, some Hoosier kids learned the importance of squirreling money away decades ago.

WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd profiled the “Squirrels Club” from American Fletcher National Bank, 45 years ago. The club was created to help kids learn the value of saving complete with its own furry president, Filbert.

Boyd visited the Indianapolis Day Nursery where teacher Pat Moore taught a classroom of youngsters about banking terms like deposit, interest, savings accounts and the various denominations of money.

The class then took a field trip to an AFNB branch where each child could open a savings account through the club. Despite not being able to see over the counter, the youngsters handed over the money required to open an account.

According to AFNB assistant manager Charlotte Crabtree, club members received a “Squirrels Club” patch, a dime saver, an account book, a membership card and certificate.

One child told Boyd that he planned to “get some bubble gum” with the money he saved.

