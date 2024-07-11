1979: President Carter commands cooling cap, WRTV investigates compliance

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to combat an energy supply shortage, President Jimmy Carter ordered changes to how Americans could keep cool 45 years ago this month.

As a result of Carter’s proclamation, all buildings, with the exception of private residences, hospitals, elementary schools and day care facilities, were required to maintain a temperature no cooler than 78 degrees. The owner of any building found to be in violation could be fined up to $10,000.

WRTV reporter Rick Sallinger set out to find which Hoosier businesses were in compliance and which were just too cool.

Sallinger’s first stop was the Ayr-Way on the city’s far east side where he found the store was in compliance with a temperature just above 80 degrees. But at the Super X Drugs down the street, it was a different story. Customer’s were enjoying a cool 75 degrees which was below the mandated temperature.

The temperature inside Karma Records would have been music to Carter’s ears, the air conditioning system was off, and the front door was wide open. Even the Statehouse was in compliance at a balmy 80 degrees.

Sallinger spoke with Lt. Gov. Robert Orr about the energy reduction effort. Orr noted that even though Indiana got most of its energy from coal, it was a worthwhile exercise in cooperation.

“It is one of those that in my opinion is unnecessary, but it seems to me also that it is important for all of us to show good conservation,” Orr said. “If we can abide by that request, maybe it will be a reminder to all of us that there are other things which we can do, such as conserve on gasoline, which really are important.”