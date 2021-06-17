1981: Anchor Howard Caldwell hits the street for Dick Lugar Fitness Festival

INDIANAPOLIS — The third annual Dick Lugar Fitness Festival took place on June 8, 1981.

Indiana Senator Richard Lugar founded the festival in the hopes of improving the health and quality of life for Hoosiers by empowering them with information while motivating them to improve their physical health.

Butler University hosted the festival which offered everything from health screenings to exercise demonstrations and even nutrition advice.

WRTV anchor Howard Caldwell hit the ground running, participating in the 3.58-mile run alongside his daughter Sue.

Caldwell talked strategy with his daughter before the race began.

“When we start out, Sue, if you can keep with me for about a mile, and then if you feel your stride coming on, and you want to go ahead, do it before we get to the canal, because then it’ll be hard to pass anybody.”

The Dick Lugar Fitness Festival spanned more than two decades.