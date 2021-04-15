1981: Barbara Boyd investigates ceiling fan frenzy

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re a fan of former WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd, this story is for you.

In April 1981, Boyd visited Palladio’s Lighting to investigate the increasing popularity of the ceiling fan.

Store owner Dave Bickle credited some of the fanfare to the style trends of the early 1980s.

“We’re experiencing a very popular period of time for Victorian furniture and the old-time ceiling fans are fitting right in with that,” said Bickle.

According to Boyd, 90% of the ceiling fans came with a light fixture option.

Additionally, ceiling fans were available in a multitude of colors and metallic finishes making them the must-have item for the fashion-conscious home decorator with an eye for practicality.

Boyd’s light and airy storytelling make this WRTV throwback a breeze.