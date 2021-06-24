1981: Indianapolis commute made easy thanks to ride-sharing program

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis launched its first ride-sharing program in January 1981.

The goal was simple: reduce the number of people driving into downtown Indianapolis. Backers also hoped to reduce traffic congestion and pollution.

Signing up to participate in the program was just a phone call away. Once enrolled, a computer program matched interested parties to their neighbors who lived and worked in similar locations.

About 1,000 employees from three downtown businesses had enrolled in the program by June.

Among the participants were several Indiana Bell employees from Indy’s south side who spoke with WRTV reporter Tracey Horth.

“I enjoy being with this big crew in the morning and on the way home at night,” said one man. “We have a good time together.”