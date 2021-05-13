1981: Larry King brings radio show to Indianapolis to talk about the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Larry King’s all-night coast-to-coast radio show came to Indianapolis in May 1981.

King and a handful of staff took over the WIFE-AM studios in Indianapolis to broadcast the Larry King Show on the Mutual Radio Network.

The broadcast began Friday, May 22, 1981, and it didn’t sign off until early the following morning.

Several guests participated in the broadcast, including former race car driver Dan Gurney, Indianapolis Mayor Bill Hudnut, and several sports journalists.

With nine Indianapolis 500 starts under his belt, Gurney was no stranger to The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

King told former WRTV reporter Greg Todd that he typically slept from 6 a.m. until noon, but he wasn’t able to do so before arriving in Indianapolis.

It was King’s first visit to the Circle City and he said he was impressed.

According to the Radio Hall of Fame, The Larry King Show was carried by more than 250 affiliates and maintained a weekly audience of between 3 and 5 million.