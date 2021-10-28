1981: Who is handing out what for trick-or-treat around Indianapolis?

INDIANAPOLIS — Do you remember that one house on your street where you could always get the best candy on Halloween? (Mine was the white two-story house up the street that always handed out king size candy bars.)

Finding the best spots for Halloween candy is a tradition that’s probably been around as long as trick-or-treat itself.

Former WRTV reporter Phil Ponce visited some of the more prominent people around Indianapolis on Halloween in 1981 to see who was handing out what.

Ponce’s first stop was the Governor’s Residence where staff was handing out apples. Each trick-or-treater was allowed up to two apples that had been freshly polished by Governor Orr’s staff.

Up next was Mayor Bill Hudnut.

Unfortunately the mayor wasn’t home, so Ponce paid a visit to Deputy Mayor Joe Slash’s house where he found classics like Milky Way, Heath Bar and Bit-O-Honey being handed out.

Ponce also paid a visit to WRTV anchor Clyde Lee where he also found a selection of traditional treats.

In case you were wondering, trick-or-treating will return to the Governor’s Residence this year it was suspended in 2020.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office says trick-or-treaters can expect Indiana-based goodies to coincide with a “State of Indiana” theme. No word on exact costumes for Gov. Holcomb, First Lady Janet Holcomb or their dog Henry, but they will also be Indiana themed.