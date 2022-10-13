1982: All eyes on EPCOT, WRTV reports highlight park’s opening

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, or EPCOT Center, was built to showcase the best of humanity through several exhibits focused on areas of communication, transportation, energy, and agriculture.

When it opened 40 years ago this month, it was the largest construction project on Earth, costing an estimated $1 billion.

The venture captivated the world. It also drew the attention of WRTV reporter Ken Nelson.

Nelson delivered a series of reports via satellite on the park’s debut.

Nelson highlighted the park’s five Future World pavilions, which included Spaceship Earth, Universe of Energy, World of Motion, Journey Into Imagination and The Land.

Nelson reported that eight of the nine World Showcase pavilions were ready for guests including France, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Mexico, Germany, Canada and the USA.

An adult ticket was $15 and included everything but food and souvenirs.

Nelson was joined by several television reporters from newsrooms across Indianapolis.

The Hoosier hoopla even caught the attention of Indianapolis News television columnist Richard K. Shull who wrote, “If a bomb dropped on Disney’s EPCOT Center next week, the hairspray industry would go bankrupt.”