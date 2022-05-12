1982: Preserving the legend and lore of IMS with Reid Duffy and Keith Bratton

SPEEDWAY — WRTV reporter Reid Duffy and fabled original thinker Keith Bratton set out to document the legend and lore of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May 1982.

The duo visited several sites of historical significance at the track including:

The flag stand that was attacked by a streaker

The Turn 1 sequoia that housed an Indianapolis Times correspondent

The beer can monolith of 1948

A feminine comfort station that survived being struck by a hot air balloon in 1966

A dubious souvenir stand with a checkered past

The discovery site of the first piece of fossilized fried chicken



Clearly all sites that make the Indianapolis 500 not only The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, but The Greatest Spectacle in Spectacles.