1983: Children’s Museum Haunted House offers ‘Out of this World’ experience

INDIANAPOLIS — In 1983, the 20th anniversary of The Children’s Museum Guild’s Haunted House aligned perfectly with the 25th anniversary of NASA for a spooky outer space experience.

The Haunted House boasted 18 rooms each with a unique take on the Wide World of Space theme. Former WRTV reporter Barbara Boyd got a sneak peek before it opened to the public.

Some of the rooms Boyd visited included the Robot Room, a Black Hole, a Galactic Vampire room, Mission Control, Curse of the Clones lab, Asteroid Belt, Launching Pad, ET’s Closet and a Lunar Walk.

The Children’s Museum even purchased an Apollo space capsule to add to the display.

The Children’s Museum Guild’s 57th Annual Haunted House returns Oct. 9–31, 2021. This year’s theme is the Frightful Frontier where children can board a train to Tombtown, and see goblins and monsters roam the Wicked West!