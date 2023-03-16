1983: Inside Indy’s vigorous celebration of St. Patrick’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Former WRTV reporter Reid Duffy became known for his prowess in prose, frequently turning mundane assignments into masterful masterpieces of linguistic excellence.

Indianapolis’ third annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was no exception. Duffy reported from the parade on March 17, 1983.

The report noted the vigorous celebration of Irish heritage aspired to match the scope and pageantry of the 500 Festival Parade.

Among those in attendance according to Duffy were politicians running for re-election, as well as politicians demonstrating their ability to march even while not seeking re-election.

Auto dealer Tom O’Brien was named Irish Citizen of the Year and he was joined by his 14 children in what Duffy described as “a parade within the parade.”

Also participating in the parade were several marching bands, including Cathedral High School and bagpipers from the Murat Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band, and the Gordon Pipers, who Duffy celebrated with in 1981.