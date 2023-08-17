1983: Kohl’s comes to Indy offering ‘value concept’

INDIANAPOLIS — If there was retail news in the 1980s and 1990s, you can all but guarantee WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd was on the story.

That’s exactly who WRTV sent to cover the grand opening of four central Indiana Kohl’s stores in August 1983.

WRTV A grand opening sale sign greets customers in 1983.

The Wisconsin-based retailer took over four locations previously occupied by Woolworth and Woolco. Located in Castleton, 71st and Keystone, Crawfordsville Road, and Greenwood, Kohl’s offered a value-based concept that it says differentiated it from other stores.

WRTV A customer browses country music records inside Kohl's store.

“We like to say that we’re positioned between the traditional upscale discount store and the traditional department store,” Curtis Natvig, vice president of marketing said.

The retailer hired about 700 employees in central Indiana.

As of 2022, Kohl’s operates 41 stores and one distribution center in Indiana.