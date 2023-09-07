Watch Now
1983: Pull up a chair to hear all about the latest in ‘alternative seating’

THROWBACK: Former WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd introduced viewers to the latest in “alternative seating” 40 years ago.
Posted at 5:28 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 05:28:02-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Former WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd never took on a story while sitting down; unless, of course, it involved sitting down.

Boyd introduced viewers to a special exhibition in downtown Indianapolis that touted the latest in “alternative seating” in September 1983.

A number of Balans chairs were on display, none of which resembled your average chair. The exhibit, “Norway Presents New Concepts in Seating,” aimed to inform Hoosiers about the latest in Norwegian design.

The unique furniture promised to ease physical discomfort while improving posture.

“It’s kind of a fun experience,” a district manager said. “Once people have used the chairs, they are very sold on the concept and the idea.”

Although these designs never took off, you can rest assured knowing Barbara Boyd found herself sitting on top of the world while covering this story.

