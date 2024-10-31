Watch Now
LifestyleHistory

Actions

1984: Computer-generated makeovers made easy thanks to ‘Elizabeth’

Elizabeth Arden created a computer named "Elizabeth" which offered cutting-edge makeovers for women in the 1980s.
Screen Shot 2024-10-30 at 7.28.08 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-10-30 at 7.25.59 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-10-30 at 7.26.16 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-10-30 at 7.25.42 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-10-30 at 7.26.26 PM.jpg
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — Once upon a time, the beauty counter of a department store was the go-to spot for women searching for a makeover. But that started to change in the 1980s with the creation of “Elizabeth” the beauty makeover computer from Elizabeth Arden.

Screen Shot 2024-10-30 at 7.25.28 PM.jpg

“[Women] in the past had to sit out in an aisle in front of everyone, or maybe in a room somewhere with a lot of other women, and have their face stripped,” Susie Proffit told WRTV reporter Linda Lupear.

Screen Shot 2024-10-30 at 7.25.42 PM.jpg

Proffit, a beauty consultant for Elizabeth Arden, demonstrated everything “Elizabeth” had to offer in 1984. Women could see what a potential makeover might look like without having to remove any of their own makeup.

Screen Shot 2024-10-30 at 7.26.26 PM.jpg

The computer would take a freeze frame of a client’s face, and with a few taps of a stylus, a makeup artist could select a variety of options and colors for individual makeovers based on an individual's own skin type.

Lupear was presented with several options including Joan Collins’ drop-dead glamorous eye makeup.

Screen Shot 2024-10-30 at 7.26.16 PM.jpg

The “Elizabeth” computer was available at Ayres Glendale by appointment only.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.