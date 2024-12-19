1984: Hoosiers stock up on Christie Brinkley, A-Hunk-A-Month calendars

INDIANAPOLIS — Themed calendars were an increasingly popular gift to give 40 years ago, according to a WRTV report from the archives.

WRTV reporter Tracey Horth ventured out to an area store to find out which calendars Hoosiers had to have. From Trivial Pursuit to Cabbage Patch Kids, there was a calendar for everyone, including those targeting adults.

WRTV Archives

“Those Christie Brinkley calendars we just can’t get anymore,” an employee said. “If we had them, we could sell them.”

Hoosiers also had their choice of Hardcore Men’s or Women’s bodybuilding calendars and the A-Hunk-A-Month calendar from the editors of Playgirl.

WRTV Archives

No matter your interest, a calendar provided an opportunity to gift something vital to every day life.

“Everyone pays bills by the calendar and vacations are scheduled by the calendar,” an employee said. “So, it’s a pretty commonly needed item by just about everybody.”