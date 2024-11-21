1984: Jukebox collection, classic cars fill new 1950s-themed restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Head’s fascination with jukeboxes and music began at home when his father played big band music.

Head purchased his first jukebox in 1976. By 1984, the collection had grown to 40.

WRTV Archives Sha-Boom's operated at 201 S. Meridian Street in downtown Indianapolis from 1984 until 1986.

“It has become almost a passion now to find as many of these as I can,” Head said. “People just don’t play them anymore, you hear Muzak or people watch MTV, so the jukebox business today has deteriorated greatly.”

WRTV Archives Sha-Boom's operated at 201 S. Meridian Street in downtown Indianapolis from 1984 until 1986.

But Head saw an opportunity to mix business with pleasure with the creation of Sha-Boom’s, a 50s-themed restaurant complete with classic car booths and jukeboxes galore.

WRTV Archives Sha-Boom's operated at 201 S. Meridian Street in downtown Indianapolis from 1984 until 1986.

The name Sha-Boom was derived from the song by the same name which Head said marked the end of swing and the beginning of rock-and-roll. The diner-inspired restaurant was located at 201 S. Meridian Street.

WRTV Archives Sha-Boom's operated at 201 S. Meridian Street in downtown Indianapolis from 1984 until 1986.

Sha-Boom's switched to a family-friendly business model in January 1986. The bar was converted into a soda fountain. But the change was short-lived, and the music stopped playing for good when Sha-Boom’s closed its doors later that year.