1984: Women compete for crown, title of Marion County Senior Queen

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of seniors packed into Washington Square Mall for the 10th annual Marion County Senior Queen competition 40 years ago. The contest was held to honor seniors who had made significant contributions to their community.

WRTV Archives Sixteen women competed for the title of Marion County Senior Queen in August 1984.

The 16 contestants were judged on a range of criteria that included:



Personal, community, and civic achievements — 40 points

Interview session with judges — 25 points

Personal appearance — 20 points

Question and answer session — 15 points

Lou Sherman emceed the event and handled the question-and-answer portion of the contest. Contestant Rose Hoover was asked to name the highlight of her life and she said it was participating in the queen contest.

WRTV Archives Onie Brown escorts his wife of 65 years, Estelle Brown of Beech Grove.



The winner of the 1984 competition was 82-year-old Estelle Brown of Beech Grove. Brown was escorted by her husband of 65 years, Onie Brown. Estelle Brown told WRTV reporter Marilyn Mitzel that she did community service for peace of mind.

WRTV Archives Estelle Brown of Beech Grove is crowned Marion County Senior Queen.

“Our sons passed away several years ago and we both thought we better keep busy and that was the main reason,” Estelle said. “I don’t think it’s good to sit around.”