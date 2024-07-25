1984: Women compete for crown, title of Marion County Senior Queen

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of seniors packed into Washington Square Mall for the 10th annual Marion County Senior Queen competition 40 years ago. The contest was held to honor seniors who had made significant contributions to their community.
The 16 contestants were judged on a range of criteria that included:
- Personal, community, and civic achievements — 40 points
- Interview session with judges — 25 points
- Personal appearance — 20 points
- Question and answer session — 15 points
Lou Sherman emceed the event and handled the question-and-answer portion of the contest. Contestant Rose Hoover was asked to name the highlight of her life and she said it was participating in the queen contest.
The winner of the 1984 competition was 82-year-old Estelle Brown of Beech Grove. Brown was escorted by her husband of 65 years, Onie Brown. Estelle Brown told WRTV reporter Marilyn Mitzel that she did community service for peace of mind.
“Our sons passed away several years ago and we both thought we better keep busy and that was the main reason,” Estelle said. “I don’t think it’s good to sit around.”