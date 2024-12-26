1984: WRTV reporters share romantic dinner in station break room

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not every day that a world-renowned French chef and restaurateur prepares an elegant meal inside a local television station break room, but that’s precisely what Chef Bernard Jacoupy did on December 26, 1984.

WRTV Archives

At the risk of upsetting their respective spouses and stirring up scandalous rumors, WRTV restaurant critic Reid Duffy and consumer reporter Barbara Boyd gathered to share a meal and advice on creating a special atmosphere to ring in the new year with that special someone in their life.

WRTV Archives

Chef Bernard Jacoupy immediately took issue with the floral centerpiece on the break room table.

“For one thing, look at this flower,” Jacoupy said. “They're much too tall, much too big, you cannot see each other.”

And with the snap of a finger, and a little editing magic, the towering flowers were gone.

Jacoupy also took issue with the abundant lighting and distance between Duffy and Boyd. With another snap of the fingers, both issues were resolved.

WRTV Archives

Jacoupy then addressed the menu. The chef encouraged selecting a menu that was easy to prepare, simple and delicious.

While no romantic dinner would be complete without a little romantic music, Jacoupy urged restraint.

WRTV Archives

“If you decide to have music, make sure that you select music that's not intrusive,” Jacoupy said.

According to Jacoupy, romance doesn't just happen. It has to be created.