1985: Hoosier Dome hosts combine demolition derby

INDIANAPOLIS — Several lean, mean, crop-harvesting machines were put through their final harvest at the Hoosier Dome 40 years ago this month.

WRTV Archives

WRTV reporter Mindy Mintz covered the combine demolition derby where machines boasting names like the Grim Reaper thrashed, smashed, and crashed together.

According to Mintz, two public safety agencies, the Indianapolis Fire Department and the Marion County Sheriff, had an especially heated battle.

WRTV Archives

“Prior to this starting, the sheriff's department said if they didn't get anybody else, they was going to get me,” Jerry Whitaker, Assistant Chief of the Indianapolis Fire Department said. “I wanted to get them and I had them at the end.”

WRTV Archives

The IFD combine was victorious in the first round, but it and the Marion County Sheriff’s combine failed to advance in the second round.