1985: Indianapolis Athletic Club presents 5th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Irish eyes were smiling 40 years ago this week as the Indianapolis Athletic Club held its 5th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Indianapolis.
WRTV reporter Reid Duffy was dispatched to cover the occasion, which included a variety of floats, bands, and dignitaries decked out in green attire.

Among them, Charles E. Stimming Sr., the Athletic Club’s Irishman of the Year, shared a ride in a 1929 Chrysler convertible alongside Archbishop Edward O’Meara.

Lt. Gov. John Mutz and Rep. Andy Jacobs Jr. were among the elected officials, who Duffy noted,”never met a parade they didn’t like.”

The blaring sound of bagpipes was provided by the “500” Gordon Pipers Marching Babgpipe Band led by founder Dr. Wallace “Doc” Gordon Diehl.

